NBA reporter Taylor Rooks' mystery husband finally revealed after star-studded wedding

The NBA on TNT and “Thursday Night Football” reporter got married under-the-radar. Now we know who her new husband is.

Matt Ryan

Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NBA and NFL reporter Taylor Rooks shocked her followers when she posted she was married in a lavish wedding with a star-studded guest list. But who is the mystery groom-now-husband she married?

The 33-year-old TNT NBA reporter and Thursday Night Football sideline reporter is always popular on broadcasts and with her interviews. One thing she always does isslays with her fashion and her interviews like outshining the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff matchup in a tiger-print fit, and this all-black leather look for a big NFL game.

Taylor Rooks, NFL Thursday Night Football
Rooks on “Thursday Night Fotball” / Taylor Rook

Rooks absolutely crushed in her wedding dress in some amazing photos form her New York ceremony. She wrote, “What a night. This is love 💍.”

The guest list of roughly 190 people included Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell with his new fiancée Coco Jones, singer Jack Harlow, and she even brought together Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant and former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green where the two took epic photo after their beef.

While the guest list was A-list, who was the man of the hour himself?

It’s been revealed his name is Shane Fowler and the two met when he was at Harvard Law School. His proposal was an elaborate scavenger hunt across NYC. GQ has more exclusive details.

The wedding was a no-phone event — hence the lack of social media pictures that came out of it.

Rooks and Fowler jetted off to Greece after for their honeymoon. Congrats to the happy couple.

Taylor Rooks and Shane Fowler
Taylor Rooks/Instagram

MATT RYAN
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

