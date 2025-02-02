Livvy Dunne's sister Julz captures precious moment hugging her dog Roux
Livvy Dunne is the master of selfies. Her sister Julz is the master at capturing Livvy in the moment whatever it may be.
The 22-year-old LSU gymnast recently just bought Julz, 23, an elite early birthday gift. The two are super close and as such Julz can capture candid moments like her impromptu moment with Livvy at the dinner table, and make fun of her on social media calling her a “nightmare” in a hilarious post.
Julz is also the biggest Livvy superfan at her gymnastics meets while wearing a gold cowgirl LSU fit and upstaging her in an epic celebration photo.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ awards banquet in stunning low-cut blue dress
In her latest Snapchat dump, Julz shared a precious moment with Livvy and her dog Roux.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes casual black fit repping LSU as ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ guest
Roux has been the center of attention in several of Livvy’s posts like her private jet flight with her and boyfriend Paul Skenes, and she even posted a lovey dovey message for the dog.
Skenes knows how much Livvy loves that dog and gave his girlfriend a baseball card of the dog for Livvy’s birthday.
Livvy gets the hype for her selfies and posts, but Julz captured the perfect moment where Roux stole the show.
