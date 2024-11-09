Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee glows in tiny shoestring tank top
Travis Hunter has looked great this season for the Colorado Buffaloes — and so has his fiancée Leanna Lenee.
The couple, who got engaged in February with a ridiculously priced ring, has now set a wedding date that came as a shock to the team’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Until then with the season in full swing, Lenee has been representing her man each week with unique looks like these sick custom jeans with Hunter on them, and this skimpy Colorado crop top.
Hunter is having a Heisman-worthy season as a two-way offense and defense star for the Buffaloes, and so is Lenee with her fits. This week she dropped a picture looking glowing happy in a shoestring tiny tank top.
Lenee’s hair is on point, too.
Hunter and Lenee began dating as students at Collins High School, during Hunter's senior year. They continued dating while he began his college football career at Jacksonville State.
After Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing under Coach Deion Sanders, Lenee followed to continue supporting her man — a top 5 consensus NFL draft pick. And support she does in her amazing fits, even they do steal some of his Heisman thunder.
Colorado plays at Texas Tech on Saturday. No doubt Lenee will come out with another fashion stunner.
