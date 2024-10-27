Travis Hunter fiancee Leanna Lenee's 2-word reaction to Colorado's big win
The Colorado football team is officially bowl eligible. On Saturday, the Buffaloes took down the Cincinnati Bearcats to advance to 6-2 to reach the bowl eligibility mark in a full season for the first time since 2016.
Coach Prime's impact is real.
He has the benefit of the Buffs being quarterbacked by one of the top signal-callers in the nation, his son Shedeur, and two-way star Travis Hunter, who is in the Heisman Trophy mix.
During Saturday's game, Hunter recorded 9 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two tackles and four pass deflections on defense.
Hunter's fiancee, Leanna Lenee, was in attendance at Folsom Field and hyping Hunter up along the way. After he found the endzone, she had a simple two-word response from the stands: "Touchdown babyyy" she wrote.
Before the big win, the couple shared a heartwarming moment on the sideline.
In February 2024, Hunter announced his engagement to Leanna with a stunning $100,000 ring.
Hunter and Leanna began dating as students at Collins High School, during Hunter's senior year. They continued dating while he began his college football career at Jacksonville State.
While starring at Jacksonville State under head coach Deion Sanders, Leanna earned her Bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State.
Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing under Coach Prime, and Leanna followed to continue supporting the NFL hopeful. Hunter is considered a consensus top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so whoever drafts the two-way star can expect Leanna to immediately become a beloved member of their fan base.
