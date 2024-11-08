Livvy Dunne hilariously crams for ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ appearance
Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes are now so famous they are the celebrity guest pickers for ESPN’s College GameDay for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the LSU Tigers.
It’s been quite the transformation for LSU fifth-year senior gymnast Dunne from her freshman year to now as displayed in these two photos. She’s now making over $4 million a year in NIL money and is dating former LSU star and current Pittsburgh Pirates ace Skenes.
The 22-year-old gymnastics star and influencer with over 13 million followers and her MLB All-Star boyfriend have been chosen to represent LSU on the show.
Dunne took to Instagram to post a hilarious video showing she’s cramming her football knowledge for the show so she looks knowledable for her picks. She was watching a video of a coach yelling at a player while she took notes in her glasses nodding her head while then panning to the video.
Dunne actually has been to a few LSU football games this season, so she does know her football. She was seen in tiger-print boots and a miniskirt for the season opener, and then at the epic overtime win vs. the Ole Miss Rebels where she showed her OMG moment there with Skenes.
Saturday will be the true test for Dunne, but she’s certainly doing her homework.
