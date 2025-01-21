Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole rocks minishorts, rockstar 'Unrivaled' fit
Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, is living her best life. She recently filmed the reality series Special Forces: America's Toughest Test, where former NFL MVP Cam Newton beat an Olympic champion to a pulp, and is now enjoying some quality R&R.
That took her to Miami where she kicked back and enjoyed some live basketball at Wayfair Arena.
Kayla Nicole was sitting courtside for Monday night's doubleheader in Unrivaled, the revolutionary 3x3 women's basketball league that is taking the sport by storm.
Unrivaled shared photos of Kayla Nicole pulling up to the game and she did so in style.
Kayla Nicole was rocking some minishorts and black tights in a fit made for a rockstar. She layered a leather jacket over the fit to really bring it home.
And, of course, like any rockstar, Kayla Nicole had to kick back with some wine.
Fans haven't been able to get enough of the high-paced, action-packed Unrivaled league and the stars have been showing out to games and praising what the league is doing for women's basketball.
With Turner Sports holding television rights for the league and airing games on TNT and truTV, there is no limit on how much the popularity can explode. After all, accessibility is key and having coverage streamlined makes it easier for fans to tune and follow.
Unrivaled returns to action on Friday, January 24, for another busy weekend.
