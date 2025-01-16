Ex-NFL star Cam Newton breaks nose of Olympic champ in reality show brawl
Former NFL superstar and league MVP Cam Newton has been back in the headlines thanks to an appearance on the FOX reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
On the show, celebrities from different walks of life go through vigorous training exercises led by former Special Forces operatives to test their physical limits.
Through the first two episodes, Super Cam has been creating viral moments and his latest came during hand-to-hand combat.
MORE: Cam Newton towers over ESPN colleagues Molly Qerim, Ryan Clark in jarring photo
Newton was matched up with five-time Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian for the exercise and let his hands do the talking. Newton slugged Adrian right in the nose and left the swimmer bloodied before the staff agents stepped in.
After the exchange, Newton speculated with the rest of the contestants, known as "recruits," that he broke Adrian's nose.
MORE: Why ESPN’s Molly Qerim is ‘f***ing beast’ according to ex-NFL star Cam Newton
The medics then determined Adrian would need to be medically withdrawn from the course.
On the season premiere, Newton went viral for climbing into a helicopter after leaping off of a speeding boat.
Episode 2 also saw voluntary withdrawals from The Bachelorette Trista Sutter and Olympic champion Jordyn Wieber, while two other Olympians, Marion Jones and Landon Donovan, were medically withdrawn.
You can catch new episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test every Wednesday on FOX at 8:00 p.m. EST.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend