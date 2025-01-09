How Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole really feels about Taylor Swift
While influencer and model Kayla Nicole has shared some words about her ex Travis Kelce in the past, she had nothing but good things to say about his current girlfriend.
Nicole, who is currently competing on Fox reality competition “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test,” revealed how she felt about singer Taylor Swift in an episode that aired on Wednesday, Jan. 8, as she was chatting with some of the show’s other contestants.
"I really, like, like her," said Nicole of the “Fortnight” hitmaker. "I think that she's very talented."
Nicole and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dated on-and-off from 2017 to 2022. Kelce has been with Swift since 2023, and Nicole has often been open about the negativity she has received from Swifties online.
"It’s inadvertently affected me,” said Nicole to her follow “Special Forces” contestants, “to a point where it makes me question, just like my overall value as a person or a partner."
Elsewhere in the episode, Nicole explained that her reasoning for competing on the show is to make a name for herself, and not to be reduced to someone else’s ex.
“I feel like if I complete this [show], it'll be a massive impact for myself,” she said.
