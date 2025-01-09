The Athlete Lifestyle logo

How Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole really feels about Taylor Swift

The model and influencer has previously spoken about her past relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre.
Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While influencer and model Kayla Nicole has shared some words about her ex Travis Kelce in the past, she had nothing but good things to say about his current girlfriend.

Taylor Swift 2024
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

RELATED: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 'don't care what others think' about their relationship

Nicole, who is currently competing on Fox reality competition “Special Forces: World's Toughest Test,” revealed how she felt about singer Taylor Swift in an episode that aired on Wednesday, Jan. 8, as she was chatting with some of the show’s other contestants.

"I really, like, like her," said Nicole of the “Fortnight” hitmaker. "I think that she's very talented."

Nicole and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dated on-and-off from 2017 to 2022. Kelce has been with Swift since 2023, and Nicole has often been open about the negativity she has received from Swifties online.

"It’s inadvertently affected me,” said Nicole to her follow “Special Forces” contestants, “to a point where it makes me question, just like my overall value as a person or a partner."

Elsewhere in the episode, Nicole explained that her reasoning for competing on the show is to make a name for herself, and not to be reduced to someone else’s ex.

RELATED: Taylor Swift had big influence in Travis Kelce's hairstyle, according to Patrick Mahomes

“I feel like if I complete this [show], it'll be a massive impact for myself,” she said.

Travis Kelce 2024
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks at his Netflix Christmas GameDay cake after the Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships