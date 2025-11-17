Travis Kelce Breaks Chiefs’ All-Time Touchdown Record With Late Score vs. Broncos
Travis Kelce stands alone in Chiefs history.
The superstar tight end reeled in a late touchdown catch to give Kansas City a fourth-quarter lead against the Broncos on Sunday. In doing so, he moved past Priest Holmes for sole occupancy of the Chiefs’ all-time touchdowns record.
The touchdown grab was the 84th of his career, and he’s up to 101 total TDs when including his numbers in the playoffs. No player in franchise history has reached the end zone more. Kelce is now up to four touchdown receptions on the season.
Here’s a look at the play in which he cemented his place in franchise lore:
In true Kelce fashion, his record-breaking touchdown was a clutch one. Trailing 16–13 with 10 minutes to play, Patrick Mahomes turned to his longtime target on third down, and it paid off. Throughout their careers, Mahomes and Kelce have now connected for 76 touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs combined, becoming just the third quarterback-tight end tandem to achieve that feat.
Kelce tied Holmes’s record, which stood since 2005, with his touchdown against the Commanders on Oct. 27. Now, a few weeks later, he’s overtaken Holmes in franchise history.
Chiefs’ all-time touchdown leaders
Player
Total Touchdowns (Regular Season)
Travis Kelce
84
Priest Holmes
83
Tony Gonzalez
76
Tyreek Hill
67
Jamaal Charles
64
Larry Johnson
61
Otis Taylor
60
Abner Haynes
58
Chris Buford
55
Stephone Paige
49
Kelce sits atop an impressive list of some legendary offensive players in franchise history, and deservedly so.
He’s played in a total of 185 games in the regular season for Kansas City, having spent his entire 13-year career with the organization.