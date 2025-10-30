Trey Yesavage’s Wild Ride: Every Team Blue Jays Rookie Has Pitched for in 2025
As Sports Illustrated‘s Tom Verducci eloquently put it, there is nothing normal about Blue Jays rookie phenom Trey Yesavage’s incredible rise to World Series stardom. 22-year-old rookies simply aren’t supposed to dominate big league lineups that just so happen to include three former MVPs. Add in the fact that Yesavage, who struck out 12 Dodgers without issuing a walk in Toronto's Game 5 win, did so on the game's biggest stage and it makes it even clearer that he's no ordinary rookie.
What‘s perhaps even more astounding is the fact that Yesavage began the year in Class A ball and didn't pitch in the majors until September. He became just the 10th rookie since 2005 to have gone through Single A, High A, Double A and Triple A in the same season as his MLB debut. So with Yesavage fresh off of one the most impressive rookie performances in World Series history, let's take a look at every team the Blue Jays rookie pitched for in 2025 on the road to the Fall Classic.
Every team Trey Yesavage has pitched for in 2025
Dunedin Blue Jays
After being drafted by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, Yesavage didn't pitch that season, so his assignment in Dunedin was his first test as a professional baseball player. He aced it. The 6’ 4” righthander pitched to a sparkling 2.43 ERA, striking out 55 batters across 33 1/3 innings pitched.
Even at the Single A level, Yesavage‘s uniquely high delivery was giving opposing hitters fits, just as it would prove to do to big league batters later on.
“All his pitches look the same out of the hand,” MLB‘s No. 1 overall prospect and Pirates minor leaguer Konnor Griffin said. “That’s what makes him so tough. The slider looks like it’s going to be down the middle, you go to swing and then it’s in the dirt...”
And immediately, Yesavage caught Dunedin manager Gil Kim‘s attention for, not just his talent level, but also for his intangibles.
“What Trey stands out for, obviously, is his talent, his ability and his stuff,” Kim said. “But with that being said, he’s been just as impressive to watch how he attacks hitters, how he makes adjustments, how resilient he is when maybe things aren’t flowing as smoothly as you would expect.”
And so after just seven starts, Yesavage on May 16 earned a promotion to High A ball. He was Vancouver-bound.
Vancouver Canadians
Yesavage‘s time in Vancouver was even shorter than his stint in Dunedin. The Pottstown, Pa., native who grew up in the Boyerstown area, made just four starts for the Canadians, but took his game to another level. At a more difficult level of professional baseball, Yesavage allowed almost an entire earned run less on average and continued to strike out more than a batter per inning. He tossed 4 1/3 no-hit innings in a May 31 start for Vancouver, leading to another quick promotion for the phenom. On June 9, he was headed to Double A New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Fisher Cats
It was in New Hampshire with the Fisher Cats where Yesavage experienced his first taste of big league adversity. Yesavage walked four in four innings but only yielded one earned run in his Double A debut. New Hampshire pitching coach Austin Bibens-Dirkx told MLB.com that he and his staff made some “minor physical tweaks” during Yesavage’s stint with the club but emphasized one thing.
“The biggest thing is trying not to screw him up, honestly,” he said.
At that task, they certainly succeeded, as Yesavage continued to showcase his elite swing-and-miss stuff with the Fisher Cats, striking out 46 batters over 30 innings pitched, even though his ERA was north of 4.00 in seven starts with New Hampshire.
To this point, Yesavage had largely worked roughly four innings and thrown 70–75 pitches per outing. But the Fisher Cats, in perhaps the first real sign of an organization preparing a youngster for meaningful innings later on, had Yesavage work out of the bullpen in his final appearance with New Hampshire, handling an 89-pitch workload over five innings.
On August 11, Yesavage was called up to Triple A Buffalo.
Buffalo Bisons
Yesavage isn't just tough on opposing hitters. He can be tough on his own catchers, as backstop Brandon Valenzuela quickly discovered during an Aug. 27 outing, in which the Blue Jays righthander's unique delivery literally threw him for a loop.
“It was really, really bright, and I told him, ‘Bro, I don’t see the ball well, and I’m the one catching it,’” Valenzuela said. “We’re just going to keep spamming and spamming splitters because they couldn’t see it either.”
It turns out that not many were seeing the ball well out of Yessavage’s hand during his Bisons tenure, as he recorded 26 more strikeouts in 17 1/3 frames along with a 3.63 ERA. Yesavage was utilized out of the bullpen briefly during his time with Buffalo, but his final Triple-A appearance was as a starter.
On Sept. 14, he got the call: He was heading to the show.
“We expected him to be good,” Blue Jays pitching coordinator Ricky Meinhold told MLB.com in September. “But I’d be lying to you if I told you we expected what he’s done.”
Toronto Blue Jays
Despite pitching 98 innings in the minors—more than he had during his final college season—Yesavage was given no workload limitations by Blue Jays manager John Schneider. It was same old Yesavage in his first big league start against the Rays on Sept. 15. The 22-year-old fanned nine batters, a franchise rookie record for a debut, over five innings, yielding just one earned run in the process.
And even though Yesavage endured a rough outing in his second appearance, the Blue Jays had seen enough through his three total starts at the big league level to make him a part of their American League Division Series roster against the Yankees.
And in each round of the postseason, he has rewarded the Blue Jays for their faith in him, from his 11-strikeout playoff debut against New York, to his gritty Game 6 American League Championship Series victory over Seattle to his 12-strikeout World Series gem vs. the Dodgers in Game 5.
Of his incredible story and ride to the majors, Yesavage said it best.
“Crazy world,” Yesavage said. “Hollywood couldn’t have made it this good.”