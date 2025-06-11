UCLA star Lauren Betts poses with Bruins recruit sister Sienna in matching styles
The Betts sisters will make quite the tandem next season wearing the UCLA Bruins uniform. For now, they are making quite the duo in matching fits while hanging out.
The 21-year-old Lauren is coming off a tremendous season leading the Bruins to their first-ever women’s college basketball Final Four before being ousted by eventual champs the UConn Huskies. She was an All-American and the 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-7 center is a can’t miss on and off the court with her play and her fashion game like her throwback Coachella hippie look, and her cutoff jean shorts and blazer winning combo.
Her 6-foot-4 little sister Sienna, 18, is getting some good lessons from big sis in the fashion department as well. The two of them posed together in matching jeans and colored tops. Lauren wrote on Instagram, “Ate @siennabetts.”
They both certainly ate those fits. Next season they’ll be eating opponents as well with the 5-star Sienna headed to join her sister after Lauren pulled out all the stops to get her to come to UCLA. Sienna was the McDonald’s All-America Game MVP, and a top 2 recruit on multiple ranking services.
Expect plenty of highlights on and off the court from the Betts sisters.
