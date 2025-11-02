Vanessa Bryant matches daughter Natalia with Kobe’s best buddy Pau Gasol’s wife, kids
The Gasol family and the Bryant family got together for adorable Halloween photos with all in costumes.
Kobe Bryant’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate and best friend Pau Gasol has remained super close to wife Vanessa and his three daughters following his and Gigi Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2020.
We’ve seen the families get together for a ski trip where Natalia and mom had matching fits, and for birthday wishes where Natalia had a sweet post for her “uncle” Pau.
Pau and his wife Catherine also have been there for Vanessa on tough days like their heartfelt gift for hers and Kobe’s would-be anniversary. Vanessa has returned the favor with a sweet Kobe Christmas gift for them, and sent them a pair of Gigi’s special sneakers.
For Halloween, the Bryants first dressed up as characters from Dr. Seuss’s “The Grinch”.
Then, they got together with the Gasols were the switched it up to “Toy Story” where Vanessa and Natalia went Mrs. and Mr. Potato Head, while Pau stood out as Woody. Bianka Bryant was Jessie while Capri Bryant was Rex. Meanwhile, little Max Gasol was Buzz Lightyear and ElIsabet Gasol was Bo Peep.
It’s so adorable to see all the little kids together, too.
No doubt, Kobe is smiling down seeing the two families together for Halloween.
