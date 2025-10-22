Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia rock matching black fits at Lakers opener
The Los Angeles Lakers officially kick off the 2025 season with a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 21.
While Lakers leader LeBron James is missing the first NBA opening night of his career, the 40-year-old is sidelined for several weeks due to sciatica, superstar Luka Doncic, who showed off much fitter physique this offseason, is ready to rock.
Cheering for the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant.
After graduating from USC's School of Cinematic Arts cum laude in May, Natalia took on a new job with her late father's franchise.
Natalia directed the team's preseason hype video entitled "Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always" starring actress Brenda Song, Magic Johnson, and more.
Natalia wrote of the special gig on Instagram, "Such an honor to be apart of this! Thank you @lakers for having me join as creative director on this project 💛 lakers family forever."
The model and her mom sat court side for the Lakers-Warriors game. They looked gorgeous in match black outfits for NBA's opening night.
Vanessa seems to bring good luck to LA's teams. She was at Dodger Stadium along with her youngest girls, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, during Shohei Ohtani's historic NLCS playoff performance in Game 4.
They celebrated as Los Angeles officially swept the Milwaukee Brewers and punched their ticket to the World Series.
