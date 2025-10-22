The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia rock matching black fits at Lakers opener

The wife and daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant sit front row for the 2025 season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Emily Bicks

Aug 8, 2025; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers officially kick off the 2025 season with a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

While Lakers leader LeBron James is missing the first NBA opening night of his career, the 40-year-old is sidelined for several weeks due to sciatica, superstar Luka Doncic, who showed off much fitter physique this offseason, is ready to rock.

Cheering for the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on Mexico vacation

Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

After graduating from USC's School of Cinematic Arts cum laude in May, Natalia took on a new job with her late father's franchise.

Natalia directed the team's preseason hype video entitled "Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always" starring actress Brenda Song, Magic Johnson, and more.

Natalia wrote of the special gig on Instagram, "Such an honor to be apart of this! Thank you @lakers for having me join as creative director on this project 💛 lakers family forever."

The model and her mom sat court side for the Lakers-Warriors game. They looked gorgeous in match black outfits for NBA's opening night.

Vanessa seems to bring good luck to LA's teams. She was at Dodger Stadium along with her youngest girls, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, during Shohei Ohtani's historic NLCS playoff performance in Game 4.

They celebrated as Los Angeles officially swept the Milwaukee Brewers and punched their ticket to the World Series.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

Home/Fashion