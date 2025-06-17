Vanessa Bryant celebrates Kobe's last Lakers NBA championship with iconic photo
Kobe Bryant lives on in this year's NBA Finals.
The Oklahoma City Thunder's star Jalen Williams wears No. 8 to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend, and the All-NBA Third-Team member had a finals game to remember, dropping 40 points on the Indiana Pacers in a 120-109 victory to put them a win away from capturing their first NBA championship.
Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, reposted an iconic photo on her Instagram Stories, remembering the last time her late husband won an NBA championship on June 17, 2010, when the Lakers eked out a dramatic Game 7 win against Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and the Boston Celtics, 83-79.
It was the second of back-to-back championships without Shaquille O'Neal, replaced by the Bryants' lifelong friend Pau Gasol, cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Lakers greats with a total of five titles.
In the memorable shot, Kobe is screaming with delight still holding the basketball as the confetti flies, rocking the championship hat swag.
The Lakers had to win the final two games in the series against the stacked Celtics, with three future Pro Basketball Hall of Famers in Garnett, Pierce, and Allen.
Bryant and the Lakers outlasted them in a brutal Game 7, as Kobe was named NBA Finals MVP, averaging almost 29 points.
It's a great lasting image for Kobe's last NBA championship.
