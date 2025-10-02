Lakers star Luka Doncic spotted at In-N-Out cheating on skinny diet in fancy car
Luka Doncic had an off-season of reinvention.
After signing a three-year, $165 million maximum extension to supplant LeBron James as the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option for the final year, the five-time All-NBA First-Team selection made even splashier headlines with his skinny new physique, including a splashy cover story with Men's Health about his dramatically new diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes.
A big part of that skinny brag was the gluten-free, low-sugar, high-protein, intermittent-fasting diet that transformed his body into a lean, mean, NBA fighting machine.
We'd imagine late night In-N-Out Burger runs in one of his fancy rides aren't on the menu of that hip new lifestyle. But then again, In-N-Out does have secret ordering options that may allow the 26-year-old former NBA Rookie of the Year and five-time All-Star to adhere to most of his new dietary restrictions, minus breaking the intermittent fasting.
“Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” Luka said in that interview.
Now to be fair, it's not clear when this video catching him grabbing the Southern California staple takes place, and hey, maybe the former Dallas Mavericks superstar was ordering for his fiancée Anamaria Goltes and their 1-year-old daughter Gabriela.
And even if Luka did enjoy a full, high-calorie double-double the way nature intended, maybe it was his cheat day?
Naturally the 2024 NBA scoring champion pulled up in one of his ungodly expensive whips, since the Slovenian hero is known for his extensive car collection, including a $2 million Rimac Nevera amongst many others that are singularly worth more than most of our entire net worths throughout our lifetime.
No matter what Luka eats, if he can lead the Lakers to at least a deep playoff run in the loaded Western Conference, LA fans will adore him as much as they do In-N-Out.
