Lakers star Luka Doncic spotted at In-N-Out cheating on skinny diet in fancy car

Skinny Luka Doncic was one of the biggest storylines of the NBA off-season. Is the Lakers star back to his bad eating habits?

Matthew Graham

Sept. 29, 2025: Luka Doncic at Los Angeles Lakers media day. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Luka Doncic had an off-season of reinvention.

After signing a three-year, $165 million maximum extension to supplant LeBron James as the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option for the final year, the five-time All-NBA First-Team selection made even splashier headlines with his skinny new physique, including a splashy cover story with Men's Health about his dramatically new diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes.

Sept. 29, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A big part of that skinny brag was the gluten-free, low-sugar, high-protein, intermittent-fasting diet that transformed his body into a lean, mean, NBA fighting machine.

Sept. 29, 2025: Luka Doncic at Los Angeles Lakers media day. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

We'd imagine late night In-N-Out Burger runs in one of his fancy rides aren't on the menu of that hip new lifestyle. But then again, In-N-Out does have secret ordering options that may allow the 26-year-old former NBA Rookie of the Year and five-time All-Star to adhere to most of his new dietary restrictions, minus breaking the intermittent fasting.

“Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better,” Luka said in that interview.

Now to be fair, it's not clear when this video catching him grabbing the Southern California staple takes place, and hey, maybe the former Dallas Mavericks superstar was ordering for his fiancée Anamaria Goltes and their 1-year-old daughter Gabriela.

IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire

And even if Luka did enjoy a full, high-calorie double-double the way nature intended, maybe it was his cheat day?

Naturally the 2024 NBA scoring champion pulled up in one of his ungodly expensive whips, since the Slovenian hero is known for his extensive car collection, including a $2 million Rimac Nevera amongst many others that are singularly worth more than most of our entire net worths throughout our lifetime.

No matter what Luka eats, if he can lead the Lakers to at least a deep playoff run in the loaded Western Conference, LA fans will adore him as much as they do In-N-Out.

Aug. 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) gets a hug from co-owner Jeanie Buss following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Published
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

