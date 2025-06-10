Kelsey Plum Rips WNBA Officiating in NSFW Rant

Kelsey Plum was frustrated about the lack of calls after the game against LA:



"I drive more than anyone in the league, so to shoot six free throws is f—ing absurd."



🗣️ “They fouling the f— outta me… I’m sick of it… f— I’m over it” 😳



