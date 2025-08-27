Vanessa Bryant shines next to singer and bestie Monica in side-by-side photo
Vanessa Bryant has a great support system around her that has helped her deal with the tragic loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gigi Bryant. One of those is her bestie and famous singer Monica, who she just posed with in Los Angeles.
The 43-year-old widow Vanessa has kept Kobe’s memory alive through his three surviving daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka 8, and Capri, 6, as well as his businesses and charitable organizations. The family was even just honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game for Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where Bianka crushed her first pitch and then they all posed for photos on the field.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant has tear-jerking birthday message for husband Kobe
On Kobe Bryant Day in LA, 8.24 for his jersey numbers, Vanessa was spotted wearing some unreal diamond Kobe 3 Protros along with a No. 8 Kobe throwback T-shirt fit while attending the third annual Mamba League Invitational Tournament. She even sat with Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.
Also there and sitting beside Vanessa was the 44-year-old Monica Denise Arnold. Monica would share the photos of herself and then them together on her Instagram (scroll through).
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s best friend Ciara has saucy nickname for Kobe’s widow
Vanessa commented on the photos: “WE LOVE YOU 🖤 You’re the Very Best Friend & Aunt We could have!!!”
She then would repost a black and white version with the following message:
”You know I’m with you through whatever FOREVER 🐍.”
Friends like Monica help Vanessa get through tough days like Kobe and hers anniversary, as we well as his recent birthday on August 23.
She also has an amazing group of daughters to make her smile.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat