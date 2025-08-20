Vanessa Bryant’s best friend Ciara has saucy nickname for Kobe’s widow
Ciara and Vanessa Bryant are besties, and now we know a nickname the recording artist has for Kobe Bryant’s widow.
Ciara, 39, and Vanessa, 43, were seen recently in a Disneyland hang where Vanessa rocked some Kobe sneakers matching a Disney character. They’ve also posted while there together riding a rollercoaster in what looks like a fun time.
The families are also close as Vanessa gifted Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson some Kobe Grinch football cleats last year when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as some Christmas edition sneakers. She even called him “brother” for his birthday wish where she was in a wacky outfit with him. Ciara has posed for a picture at a swanky Beverly Hills party with Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia, and shared an amazing photo with Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri, 6, where Ciara and her had matching fits on. She also just did a Kobe tribute.
Ciara recently did this video that she posted that Vanessa would end up sharing on her Instagram as well.
After Vanessa posted it, Ciara turned around and reposted it and wrote, “Love you Spicy V 😂 🥰“
“V” for Vanessa. Now we know one of her saucy nickname for her bestie: “Spicy.”
Does Vanessa have any nicknames for Ciara other than calling her CiCi?
