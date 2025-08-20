The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant’s best friend Ciara has saucy nickname for Kobe’s widow

The recording artist and wife of New York Giants star Russell Wilson shows love for her bestie Vanessa.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant are besties, and now we know a nickname the recording artist has for Kobe Bryant’s widow.

Ciara, 39, and Vanessa, 43, were seen recently in a Disneyland hang where Vanessa rocked some Kobe sneakers matching a Disney character. They’ve also posted while there together riding a rollercoaster in what looks like a fun time.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/TikTok

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant touts Russell Wilson’s one-word inspiration in Giants gear

The families are also close as Vanessa gifted Ciara’s husband Russell Wilson some Kobe Grinch football cleats last year when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as some Christmas edition sneakers. She even called him “brother” for his birthday wish where she was in a wacky outfit with him. Ciara has posed for a picture at a swanky Beverly Hills party with Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia, and shared an amazing photo with Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri, 6, where Ciara and her had matching fits on. She also just did a Kobe tribute.

Ciara recently did this video that she posted that Vanessa would end up sharing on her Instagram as well.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photo for bestie Ciara, Russell Wilson’s son’s birthday\

After Vanessa posted it, Ciara turned around and reposted it and wrote, “Love you Spicy V 😂 🥰“

Ciara
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

“V” for Vanessa. Now we know one of her saucy nickname for her bestie: “Spicy.”

Does Vanessa have any nicknames for Ciara other than calling her CiCi?

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships