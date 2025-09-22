Vanessa Bryant stuns in Dodgers blue coat with two daughters vs. Giants
Vanessa Bryant bleeds blue and has her “little Dogeritas” into the team as well. The widow of Kobe Bryant took her youngest daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, to the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game where they had a lot of fun and she rocked her LA coat.
The 43-year-old Vanessa has been to several games this season including one with lookalike daughter Natalia Bryant, and another with her rarely seen sister. They also didn’t miss Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where the whole family was honored by the team and Bianka crushed her first pitch. They’d pose for photos on the field afterward like the one below.
While they weren’t throwing out first pitches this time, they were having a good time sitting with former Los Angeles Lakers legend and partial Dodgers owner Magic Johnson.
They also got players like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani to wave at them.
It was much to the delight of Bianka as well as this smile is what it’s all about when you take the kids to a ballgame.
Vanessa would crush her Dodgers blue coat and take this heartwarming photo with hers and Kobe’s daughters.
The playoffs are around the corner where no doubt the Bryants will be there for games as LA tries to repeat as World Series champions.
