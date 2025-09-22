The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant stuns in Dodgers blue coat with two daughters vs. Giants

The family even gets stars like Shohei Ohtani to wave at them during the game.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka to the mound to throw out the first pitch.
Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka to the mound to throw out the first pitch. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant bleeds blue and has her “little Dogeritas” into the team as well. The widow of Kobe Bryant took her youngest daughters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, to the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game where they had a lot of fun and she rocked her LA coat.

The 43-year-old Vanessa has been to several games this season including one with lookalike daughter Natalia Bryant, and another with her rarely seen sister. They also didn’t miss Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night where the whole family was honored by the team and Bianka crushed her first pitch. They’d pose for photos on the field afterward like the one below.

Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While they weren’t throwing out first pitches this time, they were having a good time sitting with former Los Angeles Lakers legend and partial Dodgers owner Magic Johnson.

Vanessa Bryant and Magic Johnso
Vanessa Bryant (bottom row middle) and her family and Magic Johnson (top row right) attend the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

They also got players like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani to wave at them.

ShoheiOhtani
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It was much to the delight of Bianka as well as this smile is what it’s all about when you take the kids to a ballgame.

Bianka Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa would crush her Dodgers blue coat and take this heartwarming photo with hers and Kobe’s daughters.

Capri, Bianka, Vanessa
Capri, Bianka, Vanessa / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The playoffs are around the corner where no doubt the Bryants will be there for games as LA tries to repeat as World Series champions.

