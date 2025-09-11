Vanessa Bryant posts adorable photo together with Pau Gasol’s 5-year-old daughter
Former Los Angeles Lakers superstars Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant were close on and off the court, referring to each other as brothers. Gasol and Kobe’s family remain super close following his and Gigi’s tragic death in 2020.
We’ve seen Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia send “uncle” Pau a birthday wish with a photo of them together, while Vanessa sent a photo and message to her “hermano” or “brother” in English to Pau on his birthday.
Vanessa and Pau’s wife Kat are also close — she even sent her some of Gigi’s special Kobe Nike shoes that were released in May on her would-be 19th birthday. Vanessa also sent Pau some Christmas edition Kobe kicks for the holidays.
The Gasols have also been there for Vanessa on tough days like her wedding anniversary to Kobe, giving her a heartfelt gift to cheer her up.
They all got together for a winter ski trip where Natalia and Vanessa had matching fits, while the younger kids in the families took adorable photos together.
Speaking of the younger kids, Elisabet Gianna turned 5 today, September 10. Vanessa shared a sweet birthday wish post for her with a sweet picture.
Natalia would follow up mom with her own birthday wish to little Ellie.
While mama Cat would also share some a sweet picture of her daughter for her big birthday.
Happy birthday to little Ellie Gasol.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad