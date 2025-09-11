The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant posts adorable photo together with Pau Gasol’s 5-year-old daughter

The widow of Kobe Bryant has remained close to the Gasol family, and made sure to wish his former Lakers teammate’s daughter a happy birthday.

Matt Ryan

March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA.
March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Former Los Angeles Lakers superstars Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant were close on and off the court, referring to each other as brothers. Gasol and Kobe’s family remain super close following his and Gigi’s tragic death in 2020.

We’ve seen Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia send “uncle” Pau a birthday wish with a photo of them together, while Vanessa sent a photo and message to her “hermano” or “brother” in English to Pau on his birthday.

Vanessa and Pau’s wife Kat are also close — she even sent her some of Gigi’s special Kobe Nike shoes that were released in May on her would-be 19th birthday. Vanessa also sent Pau some Christmas edition Kobe kicks for the holidays.

Vanessa Bryant, Max Gasol
Vanessa holding little Max Gasol / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The Gasols have also been there for Vanessa on tough days like her wedding anniversary to Kobe, giving her a heartfelt gift to cheer her up.

They all got together for a winter ski trip where Natalia and Vanessa had matching fits, while the younger kids in the families took adorable photos together.

Speaking of the younger kids, Elisabet Gianna turned 5 today, September 10. Vanessa shared a sweet birthday wish post for her with a sweet picture.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia would follow up mom with her own birthday wish to little Ellie.

Ellie Gasol
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

While mama Cat would also share some a sweet picture of her daughter for her big birthday.

Cat Gasol
Cat Gasol/Instagram

Happy birthday to little Ellie Gasol.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

