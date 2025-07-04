Natalia Bryant laughs with joy at sister Bianka’s dance moves during Dodgers game
The Bryant family attended the historic Los Angeles Dodgers game on Wednesday night with Clayton Kershaw’s 3,000th strikeout, but it was Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Bianka who stole the show.
Before that, though, the family just took a couple of trips together. They went to New York City where they went to a WNBA game where they posed all together for an epic photo courtside (below), and then went to Central Park where mom wore the perfect summer yellow dress. After that, it was off to Mexico where Natalia and Vanessa looked like twins while out.
Like Kobe, Vanessa — who is from Los Angeles — and the girls are all big Dodgers fans. They’ve been to a lot of games together before and even thrown out first pitches at Dodger Stadium.
On Wednesday, Vanessa couldn’t stop smiling being with her family all together, while Natalia had a Kobe-like intense stare watching Kershaw become the 20th pitcher even in the 3,000 K club.
But what really stole the show is a new video Vanessa shared on Instagram Stories where 8-year-old Bianka was dancing in the middle of the game and Natalia couldn’t stop laughing with joy watching her adorable sister.
What an amazing moment. It’s good to see that Natalia broke out of that intense stare.
