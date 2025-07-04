The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant laughs with joy at sister Bianka’s dance moves during Dodgers game

Mom Vanessa Bryant shares the adorable family moment while rooting on Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant with sisters Bianka and Capri with their mother Vanessa Bryant in attendance at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Bryant family attended the historic Los Angeles Dodgers game on Wednesday night with Clayton Kershaw’s 3,000th strikeout, but it was Vanessa and Kobe’s daughter Bianka who stole the show.

Before that, though, the family just took a couple of trips together. They went to New York City where they went to a WNBA game where they posed all together for an epic photo courtside (below), and then went to Central Park where mom wore the perfect summer yellow dress. After that, it was off to Mexico where Natalia and Vanessa looked like twins while out.

The Bryant family
The Bryant family at the New York Liberty game. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Natalia Bryant rocks Dodgers fit with aunt Sophie in rare photo with Vanessa’s sister

Like Kobe, Vanessa — who is from Los Angeles — and the girls are all big Dodgers fans. They’ve been to a lot of games together before and even thrown out first pitches at Dodger Stadium.

On Wednesday, Vanessa couldn’t stop smiling being with her family all together, while Natalia had a Kobe-like intense stare watching Kershaw become the 20th pitcher even in the 3,000 K club.

But what really stole the show is a new video Vanessa shared on Instagram Stories where 8-year-old Bianka was dancing in the middle of the game and Natalia couldn’t stop laughing with joy watching her adorable sister.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia posts sweetest 3-word message for little sister Capri

Bianka Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Bianka and Natalia
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Natalia Bryant and Bianka
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

What an amazing moment. It’s good to see that Natalia broke out of that intense stare.

Natalia Bryant
VanessaBryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

