Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods in pink-string bikini makes Suni Lee swoon

The girlfriend of All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns slays a bikini so fire that the two-time OIympic gold medalist gymnast can’t help but gawk.

Matt Ryan

June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree.
June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Jordyn Woods took advantage of boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks playing at the Miami Heat by enjoying the Florida sunshine and ocean in a sizzling pink bikini that was so hot it even caught the attention of star U.S. gymnast Suni Lee.

The 27-year-old model and reality TV star Woods is usually repping New York since Towns was traded this offseason from the Minnesota Timberwolves, like with her Yankees cap with Louis Vuitton drip, or just in a causal Knicks T-shirt.

This time, she brought the heat to Florida first with a stunning dress for a “Boca” Raton look. Then she stripped down to a jaw-dropping string-bikini where she showed off a lot of skin in and out of the Atlantic Ocean.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

The two-time gold medalist Lee, who posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit herself, took notice and commented with not one 😍, but three of them.

Woods continued her winning fits into March after a great February as a Philadelphia Eagles fan while  slaying a kelly green fit with Towns, and then had a fire Statue of Liberty fireworks fit.

Towns and Woods have been together since May 2020 after meeting through mutual friends. 

With looks like these, it’s easy to see why Woods has 11.9 million followers on Instagram and is a star in her own right.

