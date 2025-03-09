Even Steph Curry’s wife, mom look amazed at his latest NBA milestone
Nothing Steph Curry does on the basketball court should shock anyone anymore, but his latest NBA milestone really brought out the emotion from his mom Sonya Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry.
It was only just over a week ago Steph put up 56-points and surprised his mom with a sweaty gift after the game, and then a family reunion in North Carolina with brother Seth Curry and others.
RELATED: Steph Curry rocks sickest custom Allen Iverson jacket with pregame fit vs Sixers
This time Ayesha joined Sonya to watch as the Golden State Warriors All-Star scored his 25,000 career point in the third quarter of the team’s eventful win Saturday night over the Detroit Pistons. Both watched as the team acknowledged the accomplishment on the jumbo screen at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, and both had a look of disbelief on their faces (scroll to see video).
RELATED: Steph Curry's 6-year-old son Canon rocks sweet cowboy boots on playground
The 11-time All-Star, the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter, and four-time NBA champ has 25,017 after Saturday, leaving him just outside of Jerry West and the top 25 of the scoring pantheon of the league. No doubt, he’ll move way up when all is said and done and his jersey will be retired right there just like his old teammate Andrew Iguodala just had where Steph watched with his son.
These are the career moments he will treasure, as will his mom and wife who were there to witness it.
