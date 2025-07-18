The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA MVP favorite Napheesa Collier goes sheer black stunner on WNBA orange carpet

The Lynx superstar brought her All-Star fit best to Indianapolis, Indiana, for her fifth selection to the game.

Matt Ryan

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) prepares to play a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) prepares to play a game against the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The WNBA All-Star break kicked off with the orange carpet event, and the superstars of the league showed they can bring it off the court, too, with their fit games.

The stars were out in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the on-court festivities will begin on Friday. While rookies like Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers are making their All-Star Game debut and rocked a wild fit for Thursday night with fans and media, another former UConn Huskies player Napheesa Collier is there for the fifth time.

Collier has shown she can rock a look in the WNBA pregame tunnels like her business woman crop-top combo, and her all-white fit hit.

Napheesa Collier, WNBA Finals, Minnesota Lynx
Collier at the WNBA Finals / Minnesota Lynx/Instagra

The 28-year-old Minnesota Lynx superstar made sure she stood out with a sheer black top and matching pants. The Lynx wrote on Instagram, “an outfit fit for the queen. 👑“

Collier is the frontrunner to win the WNBA MVP this season, averaging 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while leading the Lynx to a league best 20-4 record.

She’s also the frontrunner for best fit on the night.

The Lynx fell just short in the Finals last season in a decisive Game 5 to the New York Liberty.

Collier is on a mission this season to prove she’s the best — and with her All-Star orange carpet look as well.

Napheesa Collie
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

