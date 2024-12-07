The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Serena Williams towers over tiny Simone Biles in shocking side-by-side photo

The two GOATs pose for an epic photo, but the height difference between the tennis star and the gymnastics gold medalist is stunning.

Matt Ryan

Simone Biles poses on the red carpet before the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.
Simone Biles poses on the red carpet before the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simone Biles looks tiny next to most people, but when she posed with another GOAT in tennis legend Serena Williams, the height difference between them was truly shocking.

Biles stands at 4-foot-8 and has posed with the likes of LeBron and Shaq for a crazy photo, and had 6-foot-4 rapper G-Eazy leaning over for a pose on her “Gold Over America Tour”, and even had a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model make her look like a child next to her.

Biles, 27, is larger than life with her record seven Olympic gold medals in gymnastics, but so is tennis great Serena Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam titles in her epic career. When two GOATs get together it’s newsworthy. Williams, who stands 5-foot-9, posed in an epic side-by-side photo with Biles (and Vanity Fair magazine Editor-In Chief Radhika Jones), and the results are stunning.

Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Radhika Jones
Simone Biles/Instagram
Serena Williams and Simone Biles
Simone Biles/Instagram

Wow, that is truly shocking. Serena looks so big next to her.

The 43-year-old Williams, who has been retired from tennis since 2022, also looks incredible — she looks like she could still play.

That’s a rare photo with so much greatness together at the same time. Whatever they talked about is definitely worth listening to. Simone just had to do it looking up at Serena.

