Serena Williams towers over tiny Simone Biles in shocking side-by-side photo
Simone Biles looks tiny next to most people, but when she posed with another GOAT in tennis legend Serena Williams, the height difference between them was truly shocking.
Biles stands at 4-foot-8 and has posed with the likes of LeBron and Shaq for a crazy photo, and had 6-foot-4 rapper G-Eazy leaning over for a pose on her “Gold Over America Tour”, and even had a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model make her look like a child next to her.
Biles, 27, is larger than life with her record seven Olympic gold medals in gymnastics, but so is tennis great Serena Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam titles in her epic career. When two GOATs get together it’s newsworthy. Williams, who stands 5-foot-9, posed in an epic side-by-side photo with Biles (and Vanity Fair magazine Editor-In Chief Radhika Jones), and the results are stunning.
Wow, that is truly shocking. Serena looks so big next to her.
The 43-year-old Williams, who has been retired from tennis since 2022, also looks incredible — she looks like she could still play.
That’s a rare photo with so much greatness together at the same time. Whatever they talked about is definitely worth listening to. Simone just had to do it looking up at Serena.
