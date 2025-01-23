YesJulz, Julz Goddard, rocks blinged-out Allen Iverson Jersey in Paris
The world is being introduced to a new group of WAGs from across the sports and entertainment world thanks to the new Netflix series WAGs to Riches, which premiered on the streaming platform on Wednesday, January 22.
One of the WAGs featured on the show is Julz Goddard, who is better known as YesJulz.
YesJulz is the ex-fiancée of NFL player Duke Riley and is the founder and CEO of 1 AM Creative Agency, which has a client list that includes Puma, Travis Scott, Beats by Dre, and many more.
MORE: Drew Rosehaus' wife Lisa Thomson stuns in see-through dress at Netflix premiere
She also previously worked for Kanye West and served as a marketing director for his latest album, Vultures 1, before a very public fallout.
This week, Julz is in Europe for Paris Fashion Week and appeared at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show. After the runway show featuring the collection, she broke out a blinged-out jersey repping NBA legend Allen Iverson.
MORE: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta rocks cheetah-print dress at Netflix premiere
MORE: Steve Sarkisian has competition as Loreal flexes men's Louis V fit in Paris
MORE: Jordan Chiles rocks blinged out Rockets jersey skirt, thigh-high boots
You have to love a fit that pays homage to a legend.
MORE: Commanders Austin Ekeler's wife Melanie rocks giant fur coat, custom skirt
Julz is joined on the show by other WAGs like Keeta Vaccaro, wife of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill; Sharelle Rosado, the ex-fiancee of former NFL star Chad Ochocinco; Ashley Wheeler, the wife of former Dolphins linebacker Philip Wheeler; and more.
WAGs to Riches takes "a peek into their glamorous and drama-filled lives, as they balance the challenges of fame and relationships with their own personal ambition amid the often chaotic world of professional sports and music.," according to the Netflix synopsis.
WAGs to Riches is available to stream now on Netflix.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game
Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo
First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve