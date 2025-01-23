The Athlete Lifestyle logo

YesJulz, Julz Goddard, rocks blinged-out Allen Iverson Jersey in Paris

Social media marketing wizard YesJulz, whose real name is Julz Goddard, was rocking a custom Allen Iverson jersey after the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Josh Sanchez

Julz Goddard, better known as YesJulz, attends a Miami Heat game at the Kaseya Center.
Julz Goddard, better known as YesJulz, attends a Miami Heat game at the Kaseya Center. / YesJulz / Instagram

The world is being introduced to a new group of WAGs from across the sports and entertainment world thanks to the new Netflix series WAGs to Riches, which premiered on the streaming platform on Wednesday, January 22.

One of the WAGs featured on the show is Julz Goddard, who is better known as YesJulz.

YesJulz is the ex-fiancée of NFL player Duke Riley and is the founder and CEO of 1 AM Creative Agency, which has a client list that includes Puma, Travis Scott, Beats by Dre, and many more.

She also previously worked for Kanye West and served as a marketing director for his latest album, Vultures 1, before a very public fallout.

This week, Julz is in Europe for Paris Fashion Week and appeared at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show. After the runway show featuring the collection, she broke out a blinged-out jersey repping NBA legend Allen Iverson.

YesJulz, Julz Goddard, NFL WAGs, Louis Vuitton
YesJulz / Instagram

YesJulz, Julz Goddard, NFL WAGs, Louis Vuitton
YesJulz / Instagram

YesJulz, Julz Goddard, NFL WAGs, Louis Vuitton
YesJulz / Instagram

YesJulz, Julz Goddard, NFL WAGs, Louis Vuitton
YesJulz / Instagram

You have to love a fit that pays homage to a legend.

Julz is joined on the show by other WAGs like Keeta Vaccaro, wife of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill; Sharelle Rosado, the ex-fiancee of former NFL star Chad Ochocinco; Ashley Wheeler, the wife of former Dolphins linebacker Philip Wheeler; and more.

YesJulz, Julz Goddard, NFL WAGs, Louis Vuitton
YesJulz / Instagram

WAGs to Riches takes "a peek into their glamorous and drama-filled lives, as they balance the challenges of fame and relationships with their own personal ambition amid the often chaotic world of professional sports and music.," according to the Netflix synopsis.

WAGs to Riches is available to stream now on Netflix.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

