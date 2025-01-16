Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares her sweetest memories from Broncos' season
The Denver Broncos' run in the NFL Playoffs did not go as planned, but the season was still a success for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who lived up to expectations as a first-round pick.
While the Broncos season ended on the wrong end of a blowout loss, the future is bright at Mile High.
One of the people who was front and center throughout Nix's rookie campaign was his wife Izzy Nix, who cheered him on throughout the year and was his biggest support system.
Now that the season is over, Izzy is looking back and reflecting on some of the best moments from Bo's first year in the league.
She shared the video recap of her rookie WAG season on TikTok.
What a year it was.
Nix finished his rookie campaign with 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while adding 430 yards and four scores on the ground.
Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and were eventually married in the summer of 2022.
Now that the season is over, Bo and Izzy will get to enjoy some couples getaways to make up for the time they spent apart during the successful year.
