The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares her sweetest memories from Broncos' season

Izzy Nix recapped her husband Bo Nix's NFL rookie season with the Denver Broncos, sharing some of her most memorable moments.

Josh Sanchez

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Broncos' run in the NFL Playoffs did not go as planned, but the season was still a success for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who lived up to expectations as a first-round pick.

While the Broncos season ended on the wrong end of a blowout loss, the future is bright at Mile High.

One of the people who was front and center throughout Nix's rookie campaign was his wife Izzy Nix, who cheered him on throughout the year and was his biggest support system.

MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy celebrates rookie NFL season with artsy photo of Broncos QB

Now that the season is over, Izzy is looking back and reflecting on some of the best moments from Bo's first year in the league.

She shared the video recap of her rookie WAG season on TikTok.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, NFL WAGs, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/TikTok

MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy, Broncos WAGs & QBs enjoy matching pj party with hilarious socks

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, NFL WAGs, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/TikTok

MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy swoons over Drake Maye, Ann Michael Hudson engagement pics

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, NFL WAGs, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/TikTok

MORE: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump of rookie WAG season, Paul Skenes

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, NFL WAGs, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/TikTok

What a year it was.

MORE: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy’s epic photo with Zach Wilson’s fiancée, Broncos WAGs after loss

Nix finished his rookie campaign with 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while adding 430 yards and four scores on the ground.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and were eventually married in the summer of 2022.

Now that the season is over, Bo and Izzy will get to enjoy some couples getaways to make up for the time they spent apart during the successful year.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships