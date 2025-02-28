The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Broncos QB Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette crushes workout in mini crop-top fit

Nicolette Dellanno stuns with her tough workout and her outfit as she stays in shape for her wedding day.

Matt Ryan

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit:
Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With a wedding date now set, Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno crushed an insane workout to prepare for her big day. She also did it while in a jaw-dropping mini crop-top fit.

The Denver Broncos quarterback model and fashion designer fiancée has slayed many looks through the season and offseason. We saw her upstage fellow Broncos WAG Izzy Nix while in a stunning Zach Wilson vest and knee-high boots, and then crushed a white-hot fit while in Mexico with her man, his teammates, and their own WAGs. Her sheer black bikini won the vacation, however.

The 25-year-old Wilson and 23-year-old Dellanno met in 2022 when Wilson played for the New York Jets. They got engaged in June of 2024.

RELATED: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno stuns in white-hot satin dress

Now, she’s preparing for a wedding with a crazy upper body workout routine she shared on Instagram. First she slayed those abs:

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

And then some chest:

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

And crushed her back:

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

RELATED: Zach Wilson spent an insane amount on fianceé Nicolette Dellanno's engagement ring

She threw in some triceps:

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

And back to chest:

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

More back:

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy pens emotional birthday note to Broncos QB with adorable photos

She didn’t forget to include biceps.

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

Some more chest to make sure those pecs are sore:

Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram
Nicolette Dellanno
Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

And finishing it with some back and arms with pull-ups.

Here’s the full video of the workout.

What an amazing workout and fit from Dellanno as she’s staying in shape for that wedding.

