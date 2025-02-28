Broncos QB Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette crushes workout in mini crop-top fit
With a wedding date now set, Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno crushed an insane workout to prepare for her big day. She also did it while in a jaw-dropping mini crop-top fit.
The Denver Broncos quarterback model and fashion designer fiancée has slayed many looks through the season and offseason. We saw her upstage fellow Broncos WAG Izzy Nix while in a stunning Zach Wilson vest and knee-high boots, and then crushed a white-hot fit while in Mexico with her man, his teammates, and their own WAGs. Her sheer black bikini won the vacation, however.
The 25-year-old Wilson and 23-year-old Dellanno met in 2022 when Wilson played for the New York Jets. They got engaged in June of 2024.
Now, she’s preparing for a wedding with a crazy upper body workout routine she shared on Instagram. First she slayed those abs:
And then some chest:
And crushed her back:
She threw in some triceps:
And back to chest:
More back:
She didn’t forget to include biceps.
Some more chest to make sure those pecs are sore:
And finishing it with some back and arms with pull-ups.
Here’s the full video of the workout.
What an amazing workout and fit from Dellanno as she’s staying in shape for that wedding.
