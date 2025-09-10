The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jets bust Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette slays strapless gown after Dolphins’ disaster

The Miami backup quarterback’s wife is always a hit with her fits whether or not it’s a game day. She certainly is a bright spot for the team this week.

Matt Ryan

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) talks to a teammate before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) talks to a teammate before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette is always a hit on NFL game days — or any day for that matter. While she didn’t post for Sunday’s disastrous Miami Dolphins loss to the Indianapolis Colts, she made up for it on Tuesday with a stunning dress post.

Zach and Nicolette married at the end of June right before the season in a Manhattan wedding where they met when the quarterback played for the New York Jets.

RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette crushes in crop top with other Dolphins WAGs

He was traded in the offseason from the Denver Broncos to the Dolphins. Nicolette has quickly fit in with the WAGs like her pajamas while posing with Tua Tagovailoa’s wife.

Speaking for Tagovailoa, while he struggled in the 33-8 loss at Indy, Wilson got in late and went 5-for-8 with 32 yards. This is also significant because he didn’t record a stat last season backing up Bo Nix.

Nicolette didn’t post for the game her usually fire looks like this Dolphins one below.

RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife rocks ‘dream’ bikini while Broncos WAG bestie misses her

She’d make up for in a stunning white gown for her cousin’s 21st birthday.

Nicolette (white dress)
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

Then Dolphins return home on Sunday, September 14, vs. the New England Patriots. Will Nicolette be in attendance showing of her Miami game-day best?

Nicolette and Zach Wilson
Nicolette Wilson/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion