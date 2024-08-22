LOOK: Tom Brady's 17-year-old son Jack as tall as dad now (PHOTOS)
Where does the time go?
The seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady has been quite busy since retiring from the NFL. He appeared in a “regrettable” Netflix roast of himself, spent three days at the Paris Olympics with his 11-year-old daughter Vivian, where they took in nine events while dad met sports legends smitten with him, and now he’s preparing for his debut as a Fox analyst for the upcoming NFL season wih his staggering 10-year, $375M contract.
Besides the roast, Brady seems to be having a great time. He even made up his own fantasy flag football team using Team USA basketball stars.
RELATED: Why Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will still paint his nails in the NFL
The ex-New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback already is making waves with his football analysis and his hot takes on rookie quarterbacks.
Now, Brady celebrated the 17th birthday of John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Brady showed off a picture of how tall his son is and wrote:
"Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know," said Brady, "You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man. Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities.”
TMZ has more photos of Jack and video of him showing off just how athletic he is.
RELATED: Suni Lee looks tiny next to Kevin Durant, but she's all smiles (PHOTO)
Brady is six foot, four inches himself, so his son is right around the same. To show how tall Brady is compared to NBA players check out this photo with Jrue Holiday (six foot, four inches), Jayson Tatum (six foot, eight inches), and Derrick White (six foot, four inches).
And this video with LeBron James (six feet, nine inches):
It’s unclear if Jack wants to have an athletic career, but it’s clear he has the height and the genes to do so. And also it sounds like his dad's legendary work ethic.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers