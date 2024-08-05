SI

Dawn Staley Had Hilarious Tweet About Meeting Tom Brady at Paris Olympics

Andy Nesbitt

Tom Brady has been having fun checking out different events at the Paris Olympics
Tom Brady has landed in Paris where he has been seen checking out a bunch of different Olympic events in the magical city.

The legendary QB, who will start his new job calling NFL games with Fox in a few weeks, ran into a legendary basketball coach and left her in complete awe.

South Carolina's Dawn Staley shared a nice moment with Brady in Paris on Sunday night and then shared her feelings about meeting the GOAT, which was an experience that she'll likely never forget.

"Yall I can not lie to you….don’t you ever ever look directly into eyes……this man is seriously beautiful. And I shook his hand….the Super Bowlssss hand. And the hand was just as gorgeous. Ok I’m done but for real."

Look at how much she loved this moment:

Too good.

