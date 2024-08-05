Dawn Staley Had Hilarious Tweet About Meeting Tom Brady at Paris Olympics
Tom Brady has landed in Paris where he has been seen checking out a bunch of different Olympic events in the magical city.
The legendary QB, who will start his new job calling NFL games with Fox in a few weeks, ran into a legendary basketball coach and left her in complete awe.
South Carolina's Dawn Staley shared a nice moment with Brady in Paris on Sunday night and then shared her feelings about meeting the GOAT, which was an experience that she'll likely never forget.
"Yall I can not lie to you….don’t you ever ever look directly into eyes……this man is seriously beautiful. And I shook his hand….the Super Bowlssss hand. And the hand was just as gorgeous. Ok I’m done but for real."
Look at how much she loved this moment:
Too good.
