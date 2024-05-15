Former Bucs QB Tom Brady on Netflix Roast: 'I Wouldn't Do That Again'
The three-hour Netflix special "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" was a spectacle to all who tuned in, especially those who were in attendance and participated in the roast.
However, it may have struck a nerve within the Brady family. According to Brady, who appeared on The Pivot Podcast, the roast greatly affected his children.
“I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady admitted on the podcast. “It’s the hardest part about…like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected the people that I care about the most in the world.”
In the moment, it seemed like all fun and games, and Brady was even taking many of the jokes being thrown at him on the chin while being a good sport. It was a star-studded cast featuring comedians such as John Ross, Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Sam Jay, Andrew Schultz, and Tony Hinchcliffe along with a ton of former people from Brady's playing days like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss, Drew Bledsoe, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft.
Although it was all in light-hearted fun, Brady didn't quite realize the impact it would have on his kids. They might not have watched it directly, but with how big of an event it was they likely heard about what happened through social media or friends of theirs.
“It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it,” Brady continued. “Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know. When I signed up for that…I love when people are making fun of me. I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew. But you don’t see the full picture all the time.”
“I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. We should have more fun. What do we love? We love laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people’s success.”
It 100% was fun. There is no taking away from the joy that it brought those who participated as well as those millions watching from home. Luckily, it doesn't seem like the kids will be too damaged by this with Brady and those who were involved still talking about it today.
You can watch the full episode of The Pivot Podcast below:
