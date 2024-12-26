Mahomes kids flex in new luxury toy vehicles for Christmas
The Mahomes kids are about to be the envy of all the kids on the playground.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany’s kids hilariously refuse to smile for Christmas photos
For one, they get to brag that their father, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, led the Chiefs to a 29-10 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the NFL Christmas Gameday live event on Wednesday, Dec. 25. And secondly, the two have some new toys to show off the next time they go to the park. Today, Patrick’s wife, Brittany, took to her Instagram Story to show off their new toy cars.
In one photo, 2-year-old Bronze is in a kid-size Mercedes Benz SUV. Though past photography sessions have historically proven difficult when it comes to getting Bronze to smile, he couldn’t help grin as he sits behind the wheel of his new ride.
3-year-old Sterling was also gifted a new set of wheels. In another photo on Brittany’s story, Sterling sits behind the wheel of a glamorous pink toy Range Rover.
The Mahomes have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, especially as another gift is on the way. During an interview with Netflix Sports on Christmas Day, Patrick revealed that his and Brittany’s third child is expected to arrive "any day now.”
RELATED: Why Patrick Mahomes intentionally has often mocked dad body
"Hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby on ‘the bye’ week somewhere,” said Patrick, and then everything will work out perfectly.”
