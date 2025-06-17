The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee in eye-catching sparkly spaghetti-strap dress for 'F1 The Movie' premiere

The two-time Olympic gold medalist attends the world premiere of Brad Pitt’s new movie held in New York City.

Matt Ryan

2024 Glamour Women Of The Year event at Times Square.
2024 Glamour Women Of The Year event at Times Square. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee turned heads again with her latest fit. This time it was to attend Brad Pitt’s new film F1 The Movie in Times Square, New York in an eye-catching dress.

The 22-year-old from Minnesota moved to NYC after the Olympics and has embraced The Big Apple life, including her passion for fashion and all her brand endorsement deals.

Sunisa Lee
Lee has embraced NY fashion. / Sunisa Lee/Instagram

She’s been seen all over from New York Knicks games where an epic selfie with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods didn’t age well in a shocking loss, to flexing a USA Olympics jacket at F1 Miami, to a random dance video with UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd and viral tennis player Anna Frey. She even had an amazing pose with then LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne after a meet.

Lee went to the F1The Movie world premiere where she stole the show in her spaghetti-strap sparkly dress.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Lee is definitely a big fan of Formula 1 in real life as stated above she was seen in Miami, and also for F1 Las Vegas in a stunning all-black leather fit.

While Pitt is the star of the movie, Lee was the the star of the premiere in her dress.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

