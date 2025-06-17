Sunisa Lee in eye-catching sparkly spaghetti-strap dress for 'F1 The Movie' premiere
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee turned heads again with her latest fit. This time it was to attend Brad Pitt’s new film F1 The Movie in Times Square, New York in an eye-catching dress.
The 22-year-old from Minnesota moved to NYC after the Olympics and has embraced The Big Apple life, including her passion for fashion and all her brand endorsement deals.
She’s been seen all over from New York Knicks games where an epic selfie with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods didn’t age well in a shocking loss, to flexing a USA Olympics jacket at F1 Miami, to a random dance video with UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd and viral tennis player Anna Frey. She even had an amazing pose with then LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne after a meet.
Lee went to the F1The Movie world premiere where she stole the show in her spaghetti-strap sparkly dress.
Lee is definitely a big fan of Formula 1 in real life as stated above she was seen in Miami, and also for F1 Las Vegas in a stunning all-black leather fit.
While Pitt is the star of the movie, Lee was the the star of the premiere in her dress.
