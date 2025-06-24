6-foot-4 A'ja Wilson, Stephen Curry tower over tiny Kevin Hart in photo together
Kevin Hart made headlines over the weekend for a viral photo with 7-foot-3 San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama where the actor and comedian was barely up to the NBA player’s waistline. Now, he posed with a couple of basketball superstars in Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.
Hart has been listed anywhere from 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, although WNBA star Cameron Brink says she’s shorter than he leads on. When he posed with 7-foot-1, 300+-pound Shaquille O’Neal, the photos were almost comical.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family photo
Wilson is listed at 6-foot-4, while Curry is 6-foot-2. It’s a lot less of a height difference than a Shaq or a Wembanyama, but here’s how he compared when stacked up to the two hoops legends.
RELATEDS: LeBron’s daughter Zhuri stands out with A’ja Wilson look during volleyball game
It’s still shows just how much taller the average NBA player is than Hart. Wilson looks like she could play in the NBA with her size — there’s a reason she’s a two-time WNBA champion and three-time MVP.
Curry has four rings himself and two MVP awards.
It’s another fun photo with Hart, and at least we could see the athletes’ faces this time.
