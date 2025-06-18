UCLA sister stars Lauren Betts, Sienna recreate childhood photo with tiny change
Lauren Betts has a special bond with her younger sister Sienna Betts — so much so she pulled out all the stops to get her to come to the UCLA Bruins for next season.
The All-American and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Lauren, who led the Bruins to their first-ever women’s Final Four, would want her sister on the team based on skills alone as Sienna is one of the top-ranked 5-star recruits in the country and was the McDonald’s All-American Game MVP. Sienna’s choice to go to UCLA, though, brought mom to tears.
The sisters are super close as evident by Lauren calling her sister “pretty” in a fit post, and then attending her recent high school graduation in Aurora, Colordo. Now, Sienna is Southern California-bound to Westwood, and the two sisters took photos in their full UCLA uniforms recreating a childhood pose. First, here they are as kids:
And here they are now:
Yea, big sis wasn’t letting lil sis get her No. 51 number, too, though. Sienna is seen with the No. 16 jersey on. UCLA Women’s Basketball wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately you can’t have the same number… but you can have the same jersey again 👀.”
The 21-year-old Lauren stands at 6-foot-7, while Sienna is 6-foot-4 (they also have a brother in high school who is 7-foot-2). The duo is going to be a force next season in the Big Ten on and off the court.
