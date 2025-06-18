The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UCLA sister stars Lauren Betts, Sienna recreate childhood photo with tiny change

The Betts sisters will team up next season for the Bruins and gave fans a little preview of what’s to come.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) walks off the court during a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) walks off the court during a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. / James Snook-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts has a special bond with her younger sister Sienna Betts — so much so she pulled out all the stops to get her to come to the UCLA Bruins for next season.

The All-American and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Lauren, who led the Bruins to their first-ever women’s Final Four, would want her sister on the team based on skills alone as Sienna is one of the top-ranked 5-star recruits in the country and was the McDonald’s All-American Game MVP. Sienna’s choice to go to UCLA, though, brought mom to tears.

Sienna Betts
Sienna at the McDonald’s All-American Game / Sienna Betts/Instagram

The sisters are super close as evident by Lauren calling her sister “pretty” in a fit post, and then attending her recent high school graduation in Aurora, Colordo. Now, Sienna is Southern California-bound to Westwood, and the two sisters took photos in their full UCLA uniforms recreating a childhood pose. First, here they are as kids:

Lauren and Sienna Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

And here they are now:

Sienna and Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

Yea, big sis wasn’t letting lil sis get her No. 51 number, too, though. Sienna is seen with the No. 16 jersey on. UCLA Women’s Basketball wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately you can’t have the same number… but you can have the same jersey again 👀.”

The 21-year-old Lauren stands at 6-foot-7, while Sienna is 6-foot-4 (they also have a brother in high school who is 7-foot-2). The duo is going to be a force next season in the Big Ten on and off the court.

Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

