Aaron Rodgers' ex Shailene Woodley's love life is heating up amid his mysterious marriage
Aaron Rodgers may have just sounded off about why he is keeping his marriage to the mysterious Brittani under wraps, but fans are still dying to know more about their romance — and about Brittani in particular.
While the public may not know much about Rodgers' wife, the Steeler QB's ex-fiancée, Shailene Woodley, is certainly recognizable to fans. Though the athlete and the actress also opted to keep their own relationship as private as possible, the two revealed that they were engaged in 2021, a well-kept secret that certainly stunned both Hollywood and the sports world at the same time. The following year, however, the couple had called it quits.
As Rodgers' marriage to Brittani continues to make headlines, Woodley also has a new man of her own.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers still never seen with secret wife Brittani despite wedding ring
Woodley and "Emily in Paris" actor Lucas Bravo hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in May, two months after the couple sparked romance rumors in March.
"The relationship gives off a positive vibe. He’s an attentive and sweet guy," a source told People last month, revealing that the pair split their time between the U.S. and Paris. "He makes Shailene very happy. They’re having a great time together.”
Rodgers — who revealed earlier this month that he and Brittani had been married for "a of couple months" — seemed to reference his romance with Woodley in a new interview with Pat McAfee, which aired on Tuesday, June 24.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' ex Shailene Woodley still gets choked up talking about their romance
The former Green Bay Packers QB vehemently explained why he chooses to keep his marriage to Brittani close to the vest. "I had a public relationship, how did that work out?" he asked on the show, appearing to reference his ex-fiancée. (In addition to Woodley, Rodgers also famously dated Danica Patrick.)
"Now, I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye, didn't sign up to be a celebrity, doesn't want to be a part of it." Rodgers questioned, adding: "And because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private... now I'm weird. Now the paparazzi is stalking me... trying to get a picture of her."
