Aaron Rodgers shames Jordan Love's lame Packers gift with 'dope' Steelers present

It's easy to forget Aaron Rodgers won a Super Bowl and was a four-time NFL MVP for the Green Bay Packers.

His shadow has always loomed large for Jordan Love, and that bigger-than-life presence resurfaced unintentionally when Love, who is still dealing with a concussion that will keep him out for a must-win game against the Baltimore Ravens, was called out for giving his teammates a "cheap" Christmas gifts.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers selling baller Packers Wisc. mansion with surprisingly few bedrooms

Oct. 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) shake hands after the game at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Love has some explaining to do with his 'cheap' gifts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) and suffers a concussion during the second quarter of their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has become a modern-day NFL tradition for starting QBs, especially those signal callers that have signed monster contracts, to give their offensive linemen extravagant gifts for Christmas.

Love in theory went above and beyond by giving all of his Green Bay Packers a present, but they were only Nike Dunks kicks. So yes, sweet sneakers that most of us would love to have, but given they go for about $5k total if every player on the roster got them, the 27-year-old Packers QB1, who signed a $220 four-year extension in July 2024, $160 million guaranteed, it was perceived as a slap in the face.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani is 'phantom' Steelers WAG as mystery deepens

Oh Boy: Packers QB Jordan Love has gone viral for spending under $5K to buy all his teammates Nike Dunk sneakers for Christmas.



Love signed a $220 million contract and is getting paid $55 million per year.



Fans are shocked at how cheap he is...😳😬 pic.twitter.com/tBPL3fh5gB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2025

Rodgers gives his Steelers offensive linemen 'super dope' presents

Dec. 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) celebrates after their win against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Rodgers, 42, who has made more headlines after leaving the Packers for off-the-field controversies of his own, looked like a hero in comparison, gifting all of his Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen Can-Am Maverick X3 off-road vehicles, which go for about $20-$36,000 retail... each.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with new details murky

As you can tell from the video above, Rodgers' teammates were pretty stoked with the gift, calling him the "GOAT" and screaming giddily that they were "super dope."

"This Christmas, Aaron Rodgers gave his offensive line the gift of horsepower," the dealership that delivered the X3s wrote in their Instagram post. "Safe to say, it delivered."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 74 yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 10-time Pro Bowler, who is always aware of the narrative surrounding him, probably got a kick out of the timing, especially given Rodgers is on a one-year deal for $13.65 million (with incentives ramping it up to $19.5 million), as both the Steelers and Packers are almost certainly both headed to the playoffs.

But as far as vibes go, Love is probably wishing he could redo the "cheap" holiday gift while the Steelers are riding with Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fist bump during the third day of training camp Friday, July 30, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Love was Rodgers' backup for three seasons (2020-22). | Julia Martins de Sa / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring