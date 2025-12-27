Aaron Rodgers shames Jordan Love's lame Packers gift with 'dope' Steelers present
It's easy to forget Aaron Rodgers won a Super Bowl and was a four-time NFL MVP for the Green Bay Packers.
His shadow has always loomed large for Jordan Love, and that bigger-than-life presence resurfaced unintentionally when Love, who is still dealing with a concussion that will keep him out for a must-win game against the Baltimore Ravens, was called out for giving his teammates a "cheap" Christmas gifts.
Love has some explaining to do with his 'cheap' gifts
It has become a modern-day NFL tradition for starting QBs, especially those signal callers that have signed monster contracts, to give their offensive linemen extravagant gifts for Christmas.
Love in theory went above and beyond by giving all of his Green Bay Packers a present, but they were only Nike Dunks kicks. So yes, sweet sneakers that most of us would love to have, but given they go for about $5k total if every player on the roster got them, the 27-year-old Packers QB1, who signed a $220 four-year extension in July 2024, $160 million guaranteed, it was perceived as a slap in the face.
Rodgers gives his Steelers offensive linemen 'super dope' presents
Rodgers, 42, who has made more headlines after leaving the Packers for off-the-field controversies of his own, looked like a hero in comparison, gifting all of his Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen Can-Am Maverick X3 off-road vehicles, which go for about $20-$36,000 retail... each.
As you can tell from the video above, Rodgers' teammates were pretty stoked with the gift, calling him the "GOAT" and screaming giddily that they were "super dope."
"This Christmas, Aaron Rodgers gave his offensive line the gift of horsepower," the dealership that delivered the X3s wrote in their Instagram post. "Safe to say, it delivered."
The 10-time Pro Bowler, who is always aware of the narrative surrounding him, probably got a kick out of the timing, especially given Rodgers is on a one-year deal for $13.65 million (with incentives ramping it up to $19.5 million), as both the Steelers and Packers are almost certainly both headed to the playoffs.
But as far as vibes go, Love is probably wishing he could redo the "cheap" holiday gift while the Steelers are riding with Rodgers.
