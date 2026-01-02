Tom Brady, 48, Alix Earle, 25, age difference in spotlight with dating rumors on fire

Tom Brady had been toggling between suave eligible bachelor (see Sofia Vergara) and sad divorced dad throughout 2025.

Has 2026 rung in the new year and a hot new relationship for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports' $375 million NFL analyst?

Dec. 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The on-fire news melting social media is that the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL GOAT QB was caught on video getting cozy with A-list influencer and podcast host Alixe Earle, who recently tearfully broke up with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, at a New Year's Eve club party in St. Barts.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady may have rung in the new year with a new catch ... the G.O.A.T. was seen getting real cozy with influencer Alix Earle! pic.twitter.com/aJ9xPHePeP — TMZ (@TMZ) January 1, 2026

The biggest talking point is not how quickly Earle would have possibly rebounded, but rather their 23-year age difference. So let's dive in and analyze it.

Brady is 48, Earle is 25

Alix Earle | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcast host recently flaunted a baller Cabo girls trip to get over Berrios, 30, for her 25th birthday on Dec. 16.

The bikini selfie for the part-time model and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant was naturally a prerequisite as well.

Alix Earle in a birthday selfie when she turned 25 | Alix Earle/Instagram

To not be outdone, the Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City FC minority owner has been showing off many of his own shirtless photos during the holiday season, and the very proud Michigan alum posted a longwinded note on Instagram posing with his three children, Jack, 18, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, to ring in the New Year.

Brady, always a motivational speaker now, wrote in part, "For me it’s never about chasing perfection... Just a lot of memories, a lot of lessons, and a reminder to keep reflecting, keep improving, and keep choosing the harder, better path forward! Because true growth only happens outside your comfort zone."

Does that comfort zone now involve Earle?

Analyzing the 23-year age gap between Brady and Earle

Oh Boy: Additional footage has surfaced of Tom Brady and his new rumored girlfriend supermodel Alix Earle partying together at a nightclub in St. Barts.



Retired from football, still dominating the league.



Brady stays winning 🐐 https://t.co/mkq4Rv3Kgn pic.twitter.com/NLPD66Z70w — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2026

Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy, also 48, who is dating a woman 22 years younger than him, naturally had Brady's back. (To be fair, my wife is 13 years younger than me.)

"I’m seeing lot of negative Nancy’s commenting on the 23 year age gap between Brady and Alix Earle," Portnoy wrote. "Unbiased I say let them live! Age is just a number. And if you could pull Alix Earle at almost 50 you would."

I’m seeing lot of negative Nancy’s commenting on the 23 year age gap between Brady and Alix Earle. Unbiased I say let them live! Age is just a number. And if you could pull Alix Earle at almost 50 you would. #laughlovelive2026 https://t.co/a2iY3ZTI1a — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 1, 2026

Also to be fair to both Brady and Earle, a fun, cozy New Year's Eve night does not mean they're anywhere close to dating.

But Earle seemed to be frustrated that Berrios, still in the grind of the NFL and not exactly a marquee name, could not live the jetset lifestyle.

May 03, 2025: Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios and Influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady could certainly fit that bill and then some.

Let's let Brady's New Year's note take us home, which may have had extra emotion seeing his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, marry her former Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in early Dec.

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hugs his then wife, Gisele Bundchen, after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

"And when you surround yourself with people that inspire you to dig deeper and reach farther than you thought, you’ll be amazed at how far you can go," Brady concluded.

Laugh, love, live, 2026.

Aug. 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Retired New England Patriot Hall of Famer Tom Brady speaks during a statue unveiling before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

