Tom Brady, 48, Alix Earle, 25, age difference in spotlight with dating rumors on fire
Tom Brady had been toggling between suave eligible bachelor (see Sofia Vergara) and sad divorced dad throughout 2025.
Has 2026 rung in the new year and a hot new relationship for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Fox Sports' $375 million NFL analyst?
The on-fire news melting social media is that the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL GOAT QB was caught on video getting cozy with A-list influencer and podcast host Alixe Earle, who recently tearfully broke up with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, at a New Year's Eve club party in St. Barts.
The biggest talking point is not how quickly Earle would have possibly rebounded, but rather their 23-year age difference. So let's dive in and analyze it.
Brady is 48, Earle is 25
The "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcast host recently flaunted a baller Cabo girls trip to get over Berrios, 30, for her 25th birthday on Dec. 16.
The bikini selfie for the part-time model and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant was naturally a prerequisite as well.
To not be outdone, the Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City FC minority owner has been showing off many of his own shirtless photos during the holiday season, and the very proud Michigan alum posted a longwinded note on Instagram posing with his three children, Jack, 18, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, to ring in the New Year.
Brady, always a motivational speaker now, wrote in part, "For me it’s never about chasing perfection... Just a lot of memories, a lot of lessons, and a reminder to keep reflecting, keep improving, and keep choosing the harder, better path forward! Because true growth only happens outside your comfort zone."
Does that comfort zone now involve Earle?
Analyzing the 23-year age gap between Brady and Earle
Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy, also 48, who is dating a woman 22 years younger than him, naturally had Brady's back. (To be fair, my wife is 13 years younger than me.)
"I’m seeing lot of negative Nancy’s commenting on the 23 year age gap between Brady and Alix Earle," Portnoy wrote. "Unbiased I say let them live! Age is just a number. And if you could pull Alix Earle at almost 50 you would."
Also to be fair to both Brady and Earle, a fun, cozy New Year's Eve night does not mean they're anywhere close to dating.
But Earle seemed to be frustrated that Berrios, still in the grind of the NFL and not exactly a marquee name, could not live the jetset lifestyle.
Brady could certainly fit that bill and then some.
Let's let Brady's New Year's note take us home, which may have had extra emotion seeing his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, marry her former Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in early Dec.
"And when you surround yourself with people that inspire you to dig deeper and reach farther than you thought, you’ll be amazed at how far you can go," Brady concluded.
Laugh, love, live, 2026.
