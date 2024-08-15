New Angel Reese ad sends powerful message to combat online negativity (VIDEO)
People tend to forget that even the most popular sports personalities are disliked by many others. Chicago Sky social media sensation Angel Reese is no different.
In her WNBA rookie season, she's already become a double-double star and a fashion influencer. But with popularity, jealousy often follows right behind it.
Now, though, Reese is taking on her naysayers and sent a message out to the WNBA community.
The 46-second ad includes negative comments, through various actor voiceovers, Reese has received on her social media accounts.
The ad is reminiscent of 2024 Team USA rugby star Ilona Maher's passionate plea to young female athletes out there. Tune out the bad vibes.
Reese is intense throughout and the message is serious: "87 percent of female athletes experience online harm."
And then: "The Chicago Sky and the Net are using AI to block it."
The official slogan: Block the Negativity, Post Up Positivity.
Solid tough stuff as the WNBA returns to action tonight (Thursday, Aug. 15) following a wild, emotional, and successful 2024 Olympic Paris Games.
