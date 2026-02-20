Alysa Liu’s Heartwarming Photo With Competitors After Gold Medal You Didn’t See

Alysa Liu showed incredible sportsmanship after winning her incredible Olympic gold medal. There was one moment you didn’t see afterward that shows what the 20-year-old from Oakland, California, is all about.

Liu was the youngest national champion ever at age 13 in 2019, but retired shortly after competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics at 16. She returned to competitive figure skating in March of 2024. Now she’s an Olympic champion as an individual at the Milano Cortina Games.

RELATED: Ilia Malinin’s Stunned Reaction Watching Alysa Liu’s Gold Medal Performance

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu of the United States celebrates with the gold medal in the women's free skate during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. | James Lang-Imagn Images

It was this skate in this bold gold dress that won it.

Liu was so excited coming off the ice in celebration that she dropped the F-bomb.

“That’s what I’m f—ing talking about!”



Alysa Liu as she leaves the ice 🔥 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/6RC1AwXEo7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 19, 2026

RELATED: Alysa Liu Shows Off Insane Flexibility With Move BTS Before Her Gold Medal Skate

She’d also share a special moment with her family after as her dad Arthur went viral with his celebration.

Liu shows ultimate sportsmanship after gold

It was the class she showed to her opponent’s after that is telling of what kind of person Liu, who is a psychology major at UCLA, is.

She was seen hugging and congratulating 17-year-old bronze medalist Ami Nakai of Japan.

Alysa Liu immediately ran over to bronze medalist Ami Nakai after the final results were announced ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fAg6zcUvTH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2026

Her heartwarming photo with competitors

But it was this photo with silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan in it as well that is heartwarming and shows what the Games are all about.

Liu needs some sleep

On Friday, Liu hit The Today Show where she was still tired from all the celebrating.

She’s certainly earned it.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex