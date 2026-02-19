Alysa Liu Shows Off Insane Flexibility With Move BTS Before Her Gold Medal Skate
Alysa Liu had the performance of her life in the free skate of the Milano Cortina Games that earned her Olympic gold.
Liu was the youngest national champion ever at age 13 in 2019, but retired shortly after competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics at 16. She returned to competitive figure skating in March of 2024. Now she’s an Olympic champion as an individual.
The now 20-year-old Liu who is studying psychology at UCLA already had dazzled at these Games also winning a gold medal in the team event.
She’s the first U.S. women’s champion in 24 years since Sarah Hughes did it in 2002 in Salt Lake City.
She certainly crushed her performance in that bold gold dress.
After winning, she was in disbelief while her dad going crazy in the stands.
Liu goes viral for her flexibilty before gold
While her performance itself was unreal, a behind-the-scenes look at her stretching may have been even more so with this crazy maneuver.
That’s something Simone Biles, who was asking “Quad God” Ilia Malinin for some lessons, would be proud of.
What a Games for Liu. The girl from Oakland, California, definitely was enjoying her time off the ice in Italy during the Milano Cortina Games and on it equally.
She’ll now look to defend her title in four years in 2030 with the Olympics shifting to France.
