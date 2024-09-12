Angel Reese receives heartwarming gift post-surgery (PHOTO)
It’s been a hectic past week for Angel Reese. On Friday, the Chicago Sky All-Star injured her left wrist that would require season-ending surgery.
On Sunday, Reese showed up for the Sky game vs. the Dallas Wings to support her teammates, and ended up sharing a heartwarming hug with her college coach Kim Mulkey.
On Tuesday, the 22-year-old rookie posted a thumbs up picture on Instagram with a cast to show she had her surgery.
RELATED: WNBA’s Valkyries’ new baller locker room tops most NBA teams (PHOTOS)
On Wednesday night, Reese still showed up cast and all to be with her teammates — still rocking her fit game in shiny silver pants and ponytails, and giving some coaching advice in a loss at home to the Washington Mystics.
Reese has been nothing but a class act in her first season, and her love and devotion for her team is truly admirable. She’s also beloved by fellow players in the WNBA. Reese shared a picture of a heartfelt card she received from her new Unrivaled teammates while she’s recovering.
It reads, “Angel, you are SO Unrivaled. You shocked the world (not us) with your historic rookie season, but it’s not quite done yet. Have a speedy recovery and we can’t wait to welcome you and all the Reeses Pieces in Miami! - The Unrivaled Team”.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark’s custom purse has intricate personal flare (PHOTOS)
For those wondering what this league is, it’s a new 3-on-3 basketball league that starts in January in Miami to give WNBA players new opportunities in the offseason. It was launched by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, and now has 19 players confirmed.
During the season, Reese averaged 13.8 points and 13.1 rebounds. The double double queen should be fully healed and showcasing her skills in January with the others. For now, we will hopefully see more of her and her fits at WNBA games.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)
Cuteness: Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution
Dynamic duo: Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee side-by-side stunner at NYFW (PHOTO)
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)