Angel Reese makes Breanna Stewart adjust selfie pose for hilarious reason
The New York Liberty are finally champions of the WNBA after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the Finals. While the Liberty stole the show on the court, Angel Reese was a star off it.
The Chicago Sky All-Star is enjoying her first WNBA offseason hitting up NFL games with an iced-out look, Wild ‘n Out in Chicago in a bootylicious fit, and even upstaging Victoria’s Secret models at their own event.
On Sunday night, the 22-year-old forward showed up to the decisive Finals game at the Barclays center in Brooklyn, NY, in not one, but two jerseys. She split jerseys in half to form a vest to represent both players and teams with the Lynx’s Napheesa Collier on one side and the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart on the other.
After the game ended, Reese wanted to capture the moment of the Liberty’s first championship (they were previously 0-5 in WNBA Finals appearances) by taking a selfie with the All-Star Stewart. That’s when a moment of hilarity happened when Reese realized which side Stewart was standing on.
You hear her say “come on this side” to switch the selfie pose so the Liberty side of her fit showed and not the Lynx. Pure comedy.
Reese and Stewart, along with Collier, will be competing in the new 3x3 women’s basketball league dropping in January in Miami, Florida. In fact, Stewart and Collier founded Unrivaled, which is why Reese supported both players with her fit.
Until then, Reese doesn’t have to choose any more sides.
