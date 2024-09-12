WNBA’s Valkyries’ new baller locker room tops most NBA teams (PHOTOS)
The Golden State Warriors are known as one of the premier NBA franchises and across all of professional sports. It looks like the Golden State Valkyries are following suit.
In newly released photos from the WNBA’s newest team, the locker room and team facilities built for the Valkyries are first-class all the way and would put many NBA teams to shame.
RELATED: Jayson Tatum roasted for awkward rap battle with Jimmy Fallon (VIDEO)
Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber have a reputation of wanting to be best-in-class, and the Valkyries state-of-the-art, and very on brand V-shaped locker room, along with photos of other parts of the team facility, will certainly be a distinct advantage when wooing possible free agents next season.
The training center will be in downtown Oakland, an homage to the original location of the Warriors, and per the Valkyries Instagram post, it “features over 30,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space dedicated to training, development, and performance.”
The V-shaped locker room "will feature a training room, player lounge, dining area, and coaches’ offices.”
RELATED: Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution
Now the Valkyries just need their version of Warriors legend Steph Curry, and if they’re lucky to get the No. 1 pick, presumptive choice Paige Bueckers, the UConn Huskies womens’ basketball star, NIL millionaire, and big-time fashion influencer has already shown love for the Valkyrie, especially when she commented their color scheme of purple and black is the “Prettiest colorway ever.” Internally, it’s called “valkyrie violet.”
And as Paige Buckets has shown at the US Open and her baller fit at the 2024 ESPY Awards, valkyrie violet would befit Bueckers extreme well: a perfect match possibly.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
Big number defended: Livvy Dunne defends life-changing NIL fortune at LSU
Super stoked: Chiefs superfan ‘may never recover’ from Taylor Swift noticing jacket
Super viral: Taylor Swift’s seductive MTV VMAs dance with Karol G melts internet