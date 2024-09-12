WNBA’s Valkyries’ new baller locker room tops most NBA teams (PHOTOS)

The #Valkyries state-of-the-art V-shaped locker room is set to debut in 2025, & will feature a training room, player lounge, dining area, & coaches’ offices. Designed to unite and empower our athletes, this is more than just a locker room—it is where history will be made. ✨🪽💜 pic.twitter.com/rrQ4cxrZzw