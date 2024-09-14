Angel Reese reveals one thing she still wants to do before summer ends
There’s only a week left until the official end of summer. It’s been a summer full of accomplishments and emotions for Angel Reese.
The Chicago Sky superstar made the All-Star team in her rookie season, averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. Unfortunately, Reese’s season was cut short with a wrist injury.
While she’s still supporting her teammates cast and all with her fit game intact, and going makeup-free for her fans in a hilarious Allen Iverson shirt, Reese wants to do something else before the fall hits Chicago. On her Instagram Stories, Reese revealed she wants to go out on a boat, and posted a picture of boats on Lake Michigan.
”i’ve been in Chicago all summer & haven’t been on a boat yet 😭,” Reese posted. “is it too late now? cause i still want to get on one before the summer is over”.
The location is set to Lakeshore Drive, which runs along Lake Michigan.
The question is what kind of boat does she want? A Barbie boat?
Reese will be back playing in January for the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with many fellow WNBA stars. Until then, hopefully, Reese gets what she wants before summer ends — she deserves it after all she’s accomplished.
