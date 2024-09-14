The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese reveals one thing she still wants to do before summer ends

The WNBA megastar wants to experience something in Chicago while the weather is still nice.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the first half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There’s only a week left until the official end of summer. It’s been a summer full of accomplishments and emotions for Angel Reese.

The Chicago Sky superstar made the All-Star team in her rookie season, averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. Unfortunately, Reese’s season was cut short with a wrist injury.

While she’s still supporting her teammates cast and all with her fit game intact, and going makeup-free for her fans in a hilarious Allen Iverson shirt, Reese wants to do something else before the fall hits Chicago. On her Instagram Stories, Reese revealed she wants to go out on a boat, and posted a picture of boats on Lake Michigan.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion shares special gift with 'twin' Angel Reese amid her recovery

”i’ve been in Chicago all summer & haven’t been on a boat yet 😭,” Reese posted. “is it too late now? cause i still want to get on one before the summer is over”.

The location is set to Lakeshore Drive, which runs along Lake Michigan.

The question is what kind of boat does she want? A Barbie boat?

RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Flau’jae behind-the-scenes glimpse of baller life

Reese will be back playing in January for the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with many fellow WNBA stars. Until then, hopefully, Reese gets what she wants before summer ends — she deserves it after all she’s accomplished.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap

Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique

Eew: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a ‘disgusting’ problem on their hands

Off-the-court game: Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-a-kind NYFW fit photo dump

Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan

MATT RYAN

Home/News