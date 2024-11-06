SI

Cole Leinart, Son of Heisman Trophy Winner Matt Leinart, Announces College Commitment

The ex-USC quarterback's son made his plans known Wednesday.

Karl Rasmussen

Former Southern California Trojan quarterback Matt Leinart attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cole Leinart, the son of former USC star quarterback Matt Leinart, announced his college commitment on Wednesday. Cole is in the class of 2026, and he posted to social media to declare that he'd be playing for SMU.

Leinart, who plays high school football at Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, Calif., is rated as a three-star quarterback prospect by 247Sports—who also notes he had offers from Colorado, Georgia State, Pittsburgh and UNLV, in addition to the Mustangs.

His father, of course, was a Heisman Trophy winner back in 2004 and won two national championships with the Trojans. He went on to have a six-year career in the NFL, playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders.

Matt wrote a congratulatory message for Cole on social media after the commitment was announced.

SMU is in its first season in the ACC, but it's played excellently in 2024. At 8-1, they trail only No. 4 Miami in the conference standings.

