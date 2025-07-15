Ayesha Curry has just one word to describe Steph Curry in new silly selfie
A picture may speak a thousand words, but Ayesha Curry only needs one to describe her marriage to Stephen Curry.
In a new Instagram Story shared on Tuesday, July 15, Ayesha — who shares four children with the Golden State Warriors point guard — posted a blurry selfie of her and Steph. In the silly snap, the NBA icon put his arm around her as she laughed out loud.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family photo
"Grateful," Ayesha captioned the sweet photo.
It's a word Ayesha has used as her caption for multiple photos with Stephen and their family over the years. Just last month, she shared a carousel of pictures of her, Steph and their kids — Riley, 12, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Cai, 1 — with the same phrase.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
She also used a similar caption to describe a September 2024 family photo, just several months after little Cai's birth.
"My little family. So grateful," Ayesha wrote at the time. The picture is one of her pinned Instagram posts.
It would make sense that the mom-of-four is frequently "grateful," given that she and Steph have experienced incredible success during their time together — the couple first met as teens before tying the knot in 2011 — both on and off the basketball court.
Just hours before sharing her selfie with the two-time NBA MVP, Ayesha got emotional in the caption of her Instagram Story post with her two daughters — her "big girls" Riley and Ryan.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’