Ayesha Curry fights mom tears posing with her and Steph’s ‘big girls’ Riley, Ryan
Ayesha Curry has posted many adorable family moments of late. Her latest shows just how “big” her and Stephen Curry’s daughters have gotten.
The Curry family has been in summer mode recently with dad and the kids having fun on 4th of July, and baby Cai, now 1, with mom in the most adorable picture looking just like his Golden State Warriors dad. In fact, dad took him to a Warriors Summer League Game in a Golden State fit.
Riley, now 12, and a volleyball star, shocked in a picture where she is now almost as tall as her NBA dad, while Ryan, who just turned 10, is not far behind her.
Canon, who also just turned 7 in July, showed he’s as cold as ice just like his dad when it comes to trick shots and staredowns.
While mom was working on her new skincare products for her company Sweet July and posing with Miss USA Alma Cooper, the real winning selfie was with her daughters Riley and Ryan who she called “My big girls” while dropping the 🥹🥹🥹 on the post.
How grown they are. It seems like to just yesterday Riley was that little girl at games dancing and mimicking her four-time champion dad.
She’s still dancing at games, as are Ryan and Canon now as seen at a Golden State Valkyries game recently with Steph. How time flies and how proud mom is of her “big girls.”
