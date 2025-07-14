Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha turns heads with fit posing with Miss USA Alma Cooper
Ayesha Curry has been posting many beauty pageant-worthy photos recently. Now, she posed with Miss USA Alma Cooper where her crop top and jeans combo definitely shined.
The 35-year-old wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been crushing fits on trips recently from her cowboy top while at a Benson Boone concert with her husband in Napa, California, to her stunning green bikini on the beach with a friend, to her disappearing dress for a wine event in Aspen, Colorado, to her “Guava Girl Summer” minidress in a tropical location.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha rides mechanical bull in perfect Daisy Dukes fit for it
While the mom of four has been busy with the kids and hanging with Steph during the offseason like her heartwarming picture of baby Cai with dad over the Fourth of July, she’s been working on her skincare brand, Sweet July, launching new products. For a launch event, Ayesha got a visit from Miss USA 2024 herself and the two posed for an epic photo together.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shares surprising selfie with A-list actress
Ayesha would repost it and drop a ton of 🥰 on it.
Those smiles are definitely whiter than their fits.
While Ayesha has 12 years on the 23-year-old Cooper, she definitely shined next to the Miss USA like she always does next to Steph.
